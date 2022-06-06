New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday (June 5, 2022) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversial statement of its leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, following which calls were made on Twitter for boycotting Indian products. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor tagged a post which said that supermarkets in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain removed Indian products after insulting remarks were made by ruling party leaders.

"Object lesson: Those who express bigotry at home should be aware of the consequences abroad. India has enjoyed a proud standing in the world, which is being undermined by the irresponsibility of the communal-minded who have been allowed free rein for too long by the ruling party," he tweeted.

Object lesson: Those who express bigotry at home should be aware of the consequences abroad. India has enjoyed a proud standing in the world, which is being undermined by the irresponsibility of the communal-minded who have been allowed free rein for too long by the ruling party. https://t.co/cZc0gTSdna — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 5, 2022

Tharoor also said that the way the BJP has adopted the phrase 'Ghar Phoonk Tamasha Dekhna' (making a spectacle after setting the house on fire), the head of every secular citizen of the country has bowed in shame and that this fire must be doused as it is now gripping NRIs too.

"The way the BJP has adopted the phrase 'Ghar Phoonk Tamasha Dekhna', the head of every secular citizen of the country has bowed in shame. Now even non-resident Indians are coming under the grip of this fire. This fire should be doused immediately," the former Union minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

’घर फूँक तमाशा देखना’ मुहावरे को जिस तरह बीजेपी ने अपनाया हुआ है, उससे देश के हर सर्वधर्म संभाव, पंथनिरपेक्ष नागरिक का सर शर्म से झुक गया है, इस आग की चपेट में अब अप्रवासी भारतीय भी आ रहे हैं। यह आग फौरन बुझनी चाहिए। — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 5, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma from the party`s primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on minorities.

While Sharma`s comments during a TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam have drawn the ire of Muslim groups, Jindal also posted objectionable tweets, deleted later, and has been accused of often posting inciting comments.

BJP also said in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh that the party "strongly denounces" insult of any religious personalities of any religion.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," the statement read.

The saffron party stated that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

"During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions," the statement added.

"India`s constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates the 75th year of its independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India`s unity and integrity, and where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," it said.

Meanwhile, several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait have expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed.

(With agency inputs)