Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on RJD and Congress, calling them the nurturers of poor infrastructure, mafia raj, gunda raj, and corruption.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan, PM Modi said, "RJD and Congress actions are anti-Bihar and anti-investment. Whenever they talk about development, people see locks hanging on shops, businesses, industries and trades... These people have been the nurturers of poor infrastructure, mafia raj, gunda raj, and corruption," as quoted by ANI.

Attacking RJD and Congress further, Prime Minister Modi alleged that they have looted so much from Bihar that poverty has become the misfortune of the state.

"The 'panja' and 'lantern' people together have hurt the pride of Bihar. They looted so much that poverty became Bihar's misfortune... But Modi is not the one who becomes quiet after doing so much work. I have to do a lot more for Bihar,” ANI PM Modi Trump as saying.

The Prime Minister highlighted that those who brought jungle raj in Bihar are looking for any opportunity to repeat their old exploits and urged the people to be very vigilant for the bright future of their children.

“Those who brought 'jungle raj' to Bihar are looking for an opportunity to repeat their old deeds somehow. You have to be very cautious for the bright future of your children. People who are ready to put the brake on the journey towards a prosperous Bihar have to be kept at bay... These people used to raise slogans of 'gareebi hatao'. But the NDA government made it possible after you voted for us," ANI PM Modi Trump as saying.

He also accused the RJD and Congress of harming crores of families in Bihar for the benefit of their families.

"Everyone should get the opportunity to progress and no one should be discriminated against. This is the essence of our Constitution. That is why we say 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. But the 'lantern' and 'panje' people say, 'parivar ka sath, parivar ka vikas'. This is the gist of their politics. They do not shy away from harming crores of families in Bihar for the benefit of their families,” ANI PM Modi Trump as saying.

Notably, this is Prime Minister Modi’s fourth trip to Bihar in six months. He will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh next.