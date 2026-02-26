One loose connection: The glitch that silenced ISRO's NVS-02 satellite

India was excited. The year 2025 had just begun, and ISRO was ready to kick it off with a big launch. On 29 January 2025, at exactly 6:23 in the morning, the GSLV-F15 rocket roared into the sky from Sriharikota carrying NVS-02 — a navigation satellite that India badly needed. Everything looked perfect. The rocket did its job beautifully. But then, something very small went wrong. And that small thing was enough to ruin everything.

Let us first understand what NVS-02 actually is and why it matters to you and me.

NVS-02 is India's own navigation satellite — like our desi version of GPS. It weighs 2,250 kilograms and belongs to the NVS navigation series. This satellite was built to provide two types of services. The first is called Standard Positioning Service, which is for ordinary people like us. Your Google Maps, your vehicle's navigation system, ships at sea, airplanes in the sky — all of these depend on such signals. This service promises accuracy within 20 metres about 95% of the time. That is remarkably precise. The second service is called Restricted Service — a highly secure, encrypted navigation system built specifically for India's military, missile guidance systems, and sensitive defence operations. This cannot be hacked or tampered with by enemies. So NVS-02 was not just another satellite. It was going to make India more self-reliant and more secure — both for common people and for national defence.

Now, what exactly happened?

The rocket did its job well. About 19 minutes after liftoff, NVS-02 was safely placed into a Geostationary Transfer Orbit — an oval-shaped path ranging from 170 km to 37,785 km above Earth. Think of this as a temporary bus stop. From here, the satellite's own engine was supposed to fire and push it into its final circular orbit — a position where it would stay fixed above one spot on Earth and start sending navigation signals. This final push is called orbit-raising.

But the engine never fired.

ISRO quickly realised that the valves which allow oxidizer — the chemical the engine needs to burn fuel — simply did not open. Without oxidizer, no burning happens. Without burning, the engine stays silent. And a silent engine means the satellite stays stuck in its temporary orbit forever, unable to reach its final destination.

The satellite is still up there today. All its other systems — power, communication, basic controls — are perfectly fine. But it cannot do what it was built to do. It is like a brand new auto-rickshaw with a full tank of petrol, parked in the middle of the road, going nowhere — because one small switch is broken.

ISRO immediately formed a Failure Analysis Committee, led by former ISRO Chairman A. S. Kiran Kumar, to find out exactly what went wrong. After months of deep investigation, the committee submitted its report to the Indian Government in October 2025. ISRO officially explained the findings on 25 February 2026.

The culprit was shockingly small — a loose electrical contact.

Here is how to understand this. The satellite had pyro valves on its fuel line. A pyro valve — short for pyrotechnic valve — is a tiny device that uses a small controlled explosive charge to open and allow fuel to flow. It only opens when it receives an electrical ignition signal. Think of it like a doorbell button. Press it, the bell rings. But if the wire behind the button is loose, no signal travels, and the bell stays silent.

In NVS-02, the wire behind the button was loose — not just in the main system, but also in the backup system. Space engineers always build a backup for critical parts, so that if the main system fails, the second one takes over. But in this case, the same loose contact problem existed in both. So when the signal was sent to open the valves, neither the main valve nor the backup valve responded. The oxidizer never flowed. The engine never fired. The mission was lost.

The committee called this a failure in the fuel system connectors — the small plugs and joints that connect wires, valves, and fuel lines inside the spacecraft. One loose contact in the wrong place at the wrong time, and years of hard work went to waste.

But ISRO did not sit quietly. Engineers immediately identified and fixed similar weak connections before the next satellite launch — CMS-03, which flew on 2 November 2025 aboard the LVM-3 M5 rocket. The pyro systems on CMS-03 worked perfectly, and that satellite reached its correct orbit without any trouble.

India lost NVS-02. But it learned from it. And in space, learning matters as much as succeeding.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)