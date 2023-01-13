NVS Admit Card 2023 for Class 9 RELEASED at navodaya.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

NVS Admit Card 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS Admit Card 2023 has been released for the Class 9 Entrance Exam. Candidates who have registered for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST Class 9 Test, can now access their admit card on the official website navodaya.gov.in. The JNVST Class 9 Selection Test will be held on February 11, 2023. Candidates will be given 2.5 hours to complete their admission test. Students with special needs will be given an extra 50 minutes to complete the test.

NVS Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘download admit card for class IX lateral entry selection test 2023’ link.

Enter your username, date of birth and other details asked for.

Your NVS Admit Card 2023 for Class 9 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

Students must also bring their admission cards to their respective exam centres. Candidates who do not bring their admission cards will be unable to take the NVS Selection Test for Class 9.