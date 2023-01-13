topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NVS ADMIT CARD 2023

NVS Admit Card 2023 for Class 9 RELEASED at navodaya.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

NVS Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have registered for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST Class 9 Test can now download their admit card for the same, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NVS Admit Card 2023 for Class 9 RELEASED at navodaya.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

NVS Admit Card 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS Admit Card 2023 has been released for the Class 9 Entrance Exam. Candidates who have registered for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST Class 9 Test, can now access their admit card on the official website navodaya.gov.in. The JNVST Class 9 Selection Test will be held on February 11, 2023. Candidates will be given 2.5 hours to complete their admission test. Students with special needs will be given an extra 50 minutes to complete the test.

NVS Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download 

  • Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘download admit card for class IX lateral entry selection test 2023’ link.
  • Enter your username, date of birth and other details asked for.
  • Your NVS Admit Card 2023 for Class 9 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

NVS Admit Card 2023; direct link to download here

Students must also bring their admission cards to their respective exam centres. Candidates who do not bring their admission cards will be unable to take the NVS Selection Test for Class 9.

Live Tv

NVS Admit Card 2023nvad admit cardnvs resultnvs exam date 2023nvs admission 2023nvs class 9sainik school admit cardNavodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?