NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at navodaya.gov.in- Direct link to download here

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 on November 25, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Computer Based Test can download the admit card through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The North Eastern region's JNVs are conducting recruitment exams to fill a variety of teaching positions; they include direct recruitment for the post of TGT and limited departmental recruitment for the post of PGT. Candidates would be chosen based on how well they did in the CBT.

On November 28, 2022, the NVS Recruitment tests for PGT and TGT will start. The computer-based test (CBT) would be given in two shifts: morning and evening. The morning shift will take place between 9 AM and 12 NOON, while the evening shift will run from 2 PM to 5 PM.

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The direct download link and instructions for checking the admit card will be updated here for candidates to use once it is released for NVS Recruitment. NVS will be hiring people to fill over 2,200 positions.