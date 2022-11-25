topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NVS CBT ADMIT CARD 2022

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at navodaya.gov.in- Steps to download here

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: NVS will be releasing the NVS 2022 Admit Card for the recruitment of various PGT and TGT posts today, November 25, 2022. The NVS admit card will be released on the official website - navodaya.gov.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at navodaya.gov.in- Steps to download here

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will be releasing the NVS 2022 Admit Card for the PGT, and TGT Recruitment exams today. The e-admit card for the NVS PGT and NVS TGT tests will be made available today, November 25, 2022, according to an official announcement from NVS. Candidates can access their NVS admission cards via the official website, navodaya.gov.in, as soon as they are made available. The North Eastern region's JNVs are conducting recruitment exams to fill a variety of teaching positions; they include direct recruitment for the post of TGT and limited departmental recruitment for the post of PGT. Candidates would be chosen based on how well they did in the CBT.

On November 28, 2022, the NVS Recruitment tests for PGT and TGT will start. The computer-based test (CBT) would be given in two shifts: morning and evening. The morning shift will take place between 9 AM and 12 NOON, while the evening shift will run from 2 PM to 5 PM.

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The direct download link and instructions for checking the admit card will be updated here for candidates to use once it is released for NVS Recruitment. NVS will be hiring people to fill over 2,200 positions.

Live Tv

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022nvs 2022nvs admit card 2022nvs admit card tgtnvs tgtnvs pgt admit cardnvs pgtnvs exam admit cardnvs resultnvs recruitment admit cardNVS Recruitmentnvs admit card sarkari resultsarkari result nvssarkari result admit cardnvs admit card downloadadmit card download

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America