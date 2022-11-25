NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at navodaya.gov.in- Steps to download here

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will be releasing the NVS 2022 Admit Card for the PGT, and TGT Recruitment exams today. The e-admit card for the NVS PGT and NVS TGT tests will be made available today, November 25, 2022, according to an official announcement from NVS. Candidates can access their NVS admission cards via the official website, navodaya.gov.in, as soon as they are made available. The North Eastern region's JNVs are conducting recruitment exams to fill a variety of teaching positions; they include direct recruitment for the post of TGT and limited departmental recruitment for the post of PGT. Candidates would be chosen based on how well they did in the CBT.

On November 28, 2022, the NVS Recruitment tests for PGT and TGT will start. The computer-based test (CBT) would be given in two shifts: morning and evening. The morning shift will take place between 9 AM and 12 NOON, while the evening shift will run from 2 PM to 5 PM.

NVS CBT Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The direct download link and instructions for checking the admit card will be updated here for candidates to use once it is released for NVS Recruitment. NVS will be hiring people to fill over 2,200 positions.