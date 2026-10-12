/OBC-Dalit representation in focus as President Murmu reshuffles Governors across six states

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed four new Governors and transferred two incumbent Governors as part of a reshuffle covering six states, bringing senior political leaders with decades of organisational, legislative and grassroots experience to constitutional posts.
The appointments include Dr Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand, Braj Mohan Ram as Governor of Odisha and Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Governor of Sikkim. Om Prakash Mathur, the outgoing Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Kerala, while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been moved from Kerala to Tamil Nadu.
Representation from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) has emerged as a notable aspect of the reshuffle. According to the profiles provided, three of the six leaders belong to Scheduled Caste communities, while two are from OBC communities.
The four newly appointed Governors are senior BJP leaders who have spent between 25 and 45 years working in the party organisation at local, state and national levels.
Dr Sudha Yadav, who belongs to the Yadav community of Haryana, is an OBC leader with experience in politics, public service and academia. She is the widow of BSF Deputy Commandant Sukhbir Singh Yadav, who was killed during the Kargil War.
Following her husband's death, Yadav entered public life and went on to represent Mahendragarh in the Lok Sabha. She is also a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board.
Her academic qualifications include an MSc and a PhD in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee. She served as a member of the National Commission for Backward Classes from 2019 to 2022.
Her appointment brings her experience in parliamentary politics, organisational work and issues concerning backward communities to the constitutional post.
Dushyant Kumar Gautam, a Dalit leader from Delhi belonging to the Chamar community, has spent nearly five decades in organisational work associated with the RSS and BJP, with a particular focus on Scheduled Caste issues.
He has served as the BJP's national general secretary and as national president of its Scheduled Caste Morcha. He began his electoral career as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before becoming a Rajya Sabha member.
Gautam's appointment as Governor of Sikkim follows a long career in party organisation, grassroots politics and work among Dalit communities.
Dhal Singh Bisen, an OBC leader from Madhya Pradesh belonging to the Bhoyar Pawar community, brings extensive legislative and administrative experience to his new role as Governor of Uttarakhand.
A four-time MLA, Bisen also represented Balaghat in the Lok Sabha. He served as a Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, handling portfolios including School Education, Forest, Transport and Mines.
He also chaired the Fourth State Finance Commission of Madhya Pradesh. An Ayurveda practitioner by profession, Bisen has an interest in Indian systems of medicine and their potential convergence with modern medicine.
His appointment follows nearly five decades of association with the BJP and a long career in public service.
Braj Mohan Ram, a Dalit leader from Jharkhand belonging to the Dhobi community, has a background in farming and grassroots public life. He served as an MLA in undivided Bihar before entering Parliament.
Ram was elected to the Lok Sabha from Palamu three times, in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He has also been associated with the State Scheduled Caste Morcha and the Dhobi Mahasangh.
Beyond electoral politics, he has worked towards establishing educational institutions in Chandwa. His appointment as Governor of Odisha brings his experience in legislative affairs, social work and engagement with Dalit communities to the constitutional office.
The six appointments bring together leaders with backgrounds spanning parliamentary politics, state administration, party organisation, education and social work.
The reshuffle also places the spotlight on the representation of OBC and Scheduled Caste communities in gubernatorial appointments, alongside the political and administrative experience of the leaders selected for the posts.
With four new appointments and two transfers, the changes mark a fresh allocation of gubernatorial responsibilities across Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.