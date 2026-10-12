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OBC-Dalit representation in focus as President Murmu reshuffles Governors across six states

Representation from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) has emerged as a notable aspect of the reshuffle. According to the profiles provided, three of the six leaders belong to Scheduled Caste communities, while two are from OBC communities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
OBC-Dalit representation in focus as President Murmu reshuffles Governors across six states
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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OBC-Dalit representation in focus as President Murmu reshuffles Governors across six states
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