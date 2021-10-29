Obey Cabs offers 80% discount for its first thousand customers

Obey Cabs, the emerging go-to-choice cab service, has launched an up to 80 percent discount for its first thousand customers on their ride in the city of lucknow. Some of the renowned states where the company has established its prominence are Kolkata, Guwahati, Jorhat, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Bilaspur, Korba, and Dhubri. With 35000 cabs, the firm is taking care of around 8 cities all over the country.

The cab services offer complimentary benefits including no cancellation charges, no extra night fares, and also no charge recharges making Obey Cabs the top-notch choice among audiences. From receiving a funding amount of INR 10 crore to providing an insurance policy to all their users. The company is making a transformational move in the realm of cabs and taxi services.

Founder Sanjay Kumar who is an engineering graduate and holds an MBA degree says, “With the surge in the demand for cab services, many brands are taking advantage and are charging bizarre fare amounts from the customers. Not only this, the drivers are also struggling due to the high commission rate. I believe helping someone despite seeing your own benefit is the most courageous attribute a person can have. Thus, I have started my own venture of cab services with the motive to assist people in traveling by introducing the most economical fare and the lowest commission rate that no one has introduced before.”

Being an effective businessman, the founder believes in nurturing the right ideology. Putting his best foot forward, the founder is inventing the best cab services platform, bringing comfort and convenience to the doorstep of every customer. The intellectual mind, Sanjay Kumar is hustling hard to launch its services in the five cities of Gujarat in the upcoming month of November. The cities involve Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

Obey Cabs are also focussing on unveiling the benefits of helicopter services from Dhaka city of Bangladesh from the month of April 2022. Gearing up to launch six helicopters initially, the firm is doing its best in serving all the requirements of its customers. With fair play and affordable pricing, the brand is establishing its name as one of the best in the industry.

