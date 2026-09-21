/‘Occasional incidents happen’: Bihar Minister downplays Jamui molestation case, assures strict action

Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar has described the Jamui students' molestation incident as one of the ‘occasional incidents’ that continue to occur in Bihar, saying crime cannot be completely denied, while also assuring that the government will conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible.
Kumar said the incident was ‘distressing’ and that the accused would face action in accordance with the law.
He also assured the victim’s family of security and said he would speak to the district magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP).
Responding to the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) description of the Jamui incident as a sign of ‘Jungle Raj’, Kumar said such an incident could not be denied and acknowledged that it was distressing.
While responding to reporters on Monday, Kumar said, “This cannot be denied. Any such incident is distressing to us. Strict action will be taken against the guilty in accordance with the law”, the minister said.
Kumar also said, “The world is not entirely free of crime. Sporadic incidents keep happening. The government has its eye on these sporadic incidents. Those who commit such acts cannot escape in Bihar. Strict action has been taken against them in the past as well”.
Patna, Bihar: On RJD labeling the Jamui incident as a sign of 'Jungle Raj', Minister Shrawon Kumar says, "...This cannot be denied. Any such incident is distressing to us. Strict action will be taken against the guilty in accordance with the law" pic.twitter.com/DpDnRXdX1N— IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026
Kumar separately assured that the government would thoroughly investigate the incident and take action against the culprits.
‘The government will conduct a thorough investigation into this. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. After leaving from here, I will speak to the DM and SP. The victim’s family will be provided with all kinds of security’, he said.
The case came to light after a video showing a group of miscreants allegedly assaulting a young boy and groping a girl went viral.
Police registered an FIR and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Jamui Sub-Divisional Police Officer to identify and arrest those involved after the video went viral.
Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal said three minors had been taken into custody after being identified from the footage, while two other suspects had also been identified and raids were underway to arrest them. The main accused, allegedly seen harassing the girl in the video, has also been identified, the SP said.
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