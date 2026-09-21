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  • /‘Occasional incidents happen’: Bihar Minister downplays Jamui molestation case, assures strict action

‘Occasional incidents happen’: Bihar Minister downplays Jamui molestation case, assures strict action

The Minister separately assured that the government would thoroughly investigate the incident and take action against the culprits.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
‘Occasional incidents happen’: Bihar Minister downplays Jamui molestation case, assures strict action
Image Credit: Left- IANS Screengrab/X, Right- Viral video screengrab/X

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