Oceans are very important for the future of our planet: PM Narendra Modi at UN debate on maritime security

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the UNSC high-level Open Debate on maritime security on Monday (August 9, 2021). The Prime Minister chaired the open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation" via video conferencing.

Addressing the debate, PM said, “On world Maritime Day last year, the United Nations General Secretary had highlighted the important role of seafarers in maintaining the global supply chain during the pandemic, I hope the council will advance such ideas further.”

The PM further stated that "maritime routes are being used for privacy and terrorism,'' and outlined 5 principles on the issue, which includes India's 2015 maritime vision SAGAR.

"Oceans are our shared heritage and our maritime routes are the lifelines of international trade. These oceans are very important for the future of our planet,'' PM Modi said during the UNSC open debate on maritime security.

With this, he also became the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate. The event began at 5:30 PM IST and Russian President Vladimir Putin along with several other world leaders participated in the virtual meeting.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi were the other dignitaries who attended in the event.

The virtual meeting was also attended by several high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation' focussed on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

The PMO, in a statement, had said that this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a 'holistic manner' as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council," the statement added.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime in the past. However, this was the first time that maritime security was discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

The event was broadcast live on the United Nations Security Council website.

