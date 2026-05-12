New OCI application guide 2026: Step-by-Step instructions for the revamped digital portal

In a bid to make it easier for Indians living abroad to apply for the prestigious OCI card, the Union Home Ministry has now fully rolled out its completely revamped overseas citizen of India portal. Designed to minimise "red tape" and cut down processing time, the 2026 update of the portal makes applying for the OCI card a fully paperless digital experience.

Here is a guide to the updated 2026 process:

Before application: The 'Must-Have' Criteria

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Before logging in, here are two criteria that must be fulfilled:

Foreign passport validity: Your foreign passport should be valid for at least six more months.

Surrender Certificate: If you have renounced your Indian citizenship before, then you must have a Surrender Certificate. This document is now compulsory during the online application process.

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Phase 1: Using the online portal

The new portal is highly efficient when it comes to processing applications. The steps include:

Registration: Visit the official portal website and click on "New OCI Registration."

Personal information: Enter your personal information as stated in your foreign passport, including that of your parents.

Digital uploads: You need to upload your photograph and signature in high resolution (JPG/JPEG format only, maximum size 500 KB).

Document vault: You will be required to upload copies of your existing passport, proof of address, proof of Indian origin (for instance, passports of your parents).

Application ID: The moment you submit your application, a unique Application ID is generated (For instance, USAN), which you will need to track all future references.

Phase 2: Physical submission

Even after digitisation, the process still requires the submission of your "hard copy" package.

Print: Print both Parts A and B of the completed application form.

Jurisdiction: Submit the hard-copy package to your nearest Indian Mission or any authorized service provider (like VFS Global).

Fees and status tracking

The 2026 online processing system allows applicants to pay their fees online in most jurisdictions. After payment is made, applicants have the ability to track their files in real time through the "Status Inquiry" option on the OCI portal.

Pro-tips to avoid rejections in 2026 application

There are certain tips that officials advise to avoid common mistakes that could cause rejections or delays in the application.

Rule 80%: Pictures should be 51mm x 51mm having a light background, with an 80% visible face.

Minors' signatures: When the minor child cannot sign, he/she should put his/her left hand thumbprint on the paper. Important: The parents shall not sign for the child's signature.

Self-attesting: All the photocopied documents included in the physical file need to be self-attested by the applicant.

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