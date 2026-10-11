/'October 10 will go down as beginning of end of dictatorship': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after release

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke said October 10 would go down as “the beginning of the end of this dictatorship”, a day after CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In his post, Dipke said, “The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated.”
Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief. Saurav and Ashu will address a press conference shortly in Delhi. The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026
Dipke also informed that he was heading back to his village to be with family after he got to know about hos grandmother's demise.
Dipke’s grandmother passed away on Saturday in Santuk Pimpri village, located in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. She was unwell over the past few days given prolonged illness and age-related ailments.
Meanwhile, the CJP held a press conference in Delhi today, after the release of CJP leaders from detention in the national capital.
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station, according to CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh.
CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh took to X to state that the release was granted subject to an undertaking to maintain public order. "Condition - no breach of peace for one year," she posted on X.
An Executive Magistrate court has released CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, according to Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs at CJP. The three activists were presented before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station after being taken into preventive custody.
Delhi witnessed heightened security, widespread detentions and a political standoff on Saturday as police deployed a heavy security contingent at Jantar Mantar, where a CJP-led protest was held demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Around 1,000 people were detained across the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee.
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