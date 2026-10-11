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  • /'October 10 will go down as beginning of end of dictatorship': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after release

'October 10 will go down as beginning of end of dictatorship': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after release

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called October 10 the “beginning of the end of this dictatorship” after the party’s Jantar Mantar protest, as he and two other CJP leaders were released from preventive detention in Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
'October 10 will go down as beginning of end of dictatorship': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after release
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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'October 10 will go down as beginning of end of dictatorship': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after release
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