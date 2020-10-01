October 2020 will witness these festivals; Check names and their dates

New Delhi: The month of October is commencing with the full moon. The month will witness several festivals including Navratri, Durga Puja, along with auspicious days of Amavasya, Purnima, and Ekadashi. Let's know about the major festivals and key dates of this month.

Navratri: 9-days worship of Mother Goddess

For Hindus, the worship of the mother deity holds a great significance during Navratri, which will be celebrated from October 17 to October 24, 2020. The Dussehra will be celebrated on the 26th of October due to Adhikmas. The first day of Navratri will commence on October 17 with the installation of Kalash between 6:25 and 8:45 am. If you are unable to stick to the auspicious time, then you can do so in the Abhijeet Muhurta (11:43 to 12:29). Those who observe fast till Ashtami in Navratri will have to break their fast before 7 am on 24th October, while those observing the fast for nine days can do so before 7 am on Dashami (October 25). The immersion of Maa Durga will take place on the 25th of October.

Ekadashi

People will observe fast on Param Ekadashi, on October 13, and Papamkusha Ekadashi, on October 27. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva on this auspicious day (Param Ekadashi), devotees attain happiness, prosperity, and then salvation also.

Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat will occur on October 14 and October 28. According to the Hindu calendar, Pradosh Vrat falls on Trayodashi Tithi, and the worship of Lord Shiva on is very auspicious and fruitful.

Auspicious dates in October

- October 1, 2020, Thursday, Ashwin Adhik Purnima Vrat

- October 2, 2020, Friday, Gandhi Jayanti

- October 5, 2020, Monday, Sankashti Chaturthi

- October 13, 2020, Tuesday, Param Ekadashi

- October 14, 2020, Wednesday, Pradosh Vrat

- October 15, 2020, Thursday, monthly Shivaratri

- October 16, 2020, Friday, Amavasya

- October 17, 2020, Saturday, Sharadiya Navaratri, Ghat Pujan and worship of Shailputri, Tula Sankranti

- October 18, 2020, Sunday, Dwitiya, worship of Maa Brahmacharini

- October 19, 2020, Monday, Tritiya, worship of Maa Chandraghanta

- October 20, 2020, Tuesday, Chaturthi, worship of Maa Kushmanda

- October 21, 2020, Wednesday, Panchami, Maa Skandamata Puja, Kalparambh

- October 22, 2020, Thursday, Kshashthi and Saptami, worship of Maa Katyayani and Mother Kalratri, Nav Patrika Puja

- October 23, 2020, Friday, Ashtami, worship of Maa Mahagauri

- October 24, 2020, Saturday, worship of Mahanavami and Maa Siddhidatri

- October 25, 2020, Sunday, Dashami, Navratri Paran, Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan

- October 26, 2020, Monday, Durga Visarjan

- October 27, 2020, Tuesday, Papankusha Ekadashi

- October 28, 2020, Wednesday, Pradosh Vrat

- October 30, 2020, Friday, Kojagara Pooja

- October 31, 2020, Saturday, Ashwin Purnima Vrat