Odd-Even scheme will be implemented from November 4 to 15 in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi will once again witness the Odd-Even number scheme in a bid to control pollution for a period of 12 days from November 4 to 15, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Appealing to the residents of Delhi to help in combating the menace of pollution which assumes alarming proportions during winter, Kejriwal said that Delhi government will also procure and distribute masks to the people.

A total of 12 hotspots in Delhi where pollution is maximum have been identified and special emphasis will be laid on ensuring that the problem is tackled. Sweeping of roads will also be carried out using mechanised means to lessen dust particles in air.

There will be a seven-point agenda to deal with pollution by the burning of stubble. He also said a war room will be set up to deal with pollution in Delhi.

Kejriwal also appealed to Delhi residents to not burst crackers on Diwali, which is on October 27, as the resultant chemicals and smoke released leads to breathing problems in several people. A day before Diwali, which is celebrated as 'Chhoti Diwali', there will be laser show and entry for the same will be free.

In the scheme, on November 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14, cars with even numbers will be allowed to ply on the roads on Delhi while on November 5,7, 9, 11 and 13, cars with odd numbers will be allowed.