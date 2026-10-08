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Odisha: 46 schoolgirls taken ill after dinner at residential school, administration orders inquiry

Health officials are treating the affected girls at the school, while the investigation will determine whether the illness was linked to the food consumed by the students.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Odisha: 46 schoolgirls taken ill after dinner at residential school, administration orders inquiry

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Odisha: 46 schoolgirls taken ill after dinner at residential school, administration orders inquiry
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