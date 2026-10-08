/Odisha: 46 schoolgirls taken ill after dinner at residential school, administration orders inquiry

In April 2026, more than 100 students of Kakabandha Ashram School in Rasgovindpur block fell ill after consuming stale fermented rice (pakhala), mashed potatoes and other items that were not on the authorised menu. A Class 5 student, Rupali Besra, died after being treated in the ICU. The school headmaster was suspended, and the Chief Minister ordered a high-level probe. Parents alleged that leftover food from the previous day had been served.