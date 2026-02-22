Odisha: 5 personnel killed, 3 critical in collision between trailer and police vehicle

Five police personnel were killed, and three other suffered critical injuries following a speeding trailer rammed into a police vehicle on National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda district of Odisha early Sunday morning, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said.

The accident took place near Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station at 4 am, when the police vehicle, which was reportedly on official duty, collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side. Five out of Eight police officers present in the vehicle died on the spot while three other officers are in critical condition.

According to India Today, the deceased have been identified as APR personnel Kashiram Bhoi and Debadatta Sa, Drill Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kujur, APR Havildar Lingaraj Dhurua, and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha. The all were returning from a wedding ceremony.

The injured personnel, including two members of the Armed Police Reserve (APR) and a sergeant have been taken to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors informed that they are in critical condition and are being treated under close medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the trailer driver for interrogation, and detailed probe has been initiated to determine the clear circumstances that led to the collision.



On the other hand, Odisha Police's special campaign 'Operation Cyber Kabuch' is underway to completely eliminate the cybercrime network.

On February 15, for this, extensive action had been taken against 'Benami Bank Accounts' (Mule Accounts), which is used for cyber fraud in several districts of state and the people involved.

A total of 73 benami bank accounts have been scrutinised across the state. Police have registered three fresh cybercrime cases and arrested six individuals. In addition, legal notices have been served to 51 people suspected of holding such accounts and assisting in cybercriminal activities.

During this, 45 benami bank accounts have been scrutinised in Boudh district, and notices have been issued to 45 people. Likewise, 20 benami accounts have been checked and 1 news case has been registered in Malkangiri district. 2 benami accounts have been verified in Sundergarh district.

In this campaign, the district SP, DCP and the District Cyber Team are involved under the direct supervision of the DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania.