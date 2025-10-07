Odisha: 8 Arrested In Cuttack Violence; Curfew And Internet Ban Extended

In the wake of Monday night's unrest in Cuttack, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of Central Division, Cuttack, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, conducted a review of the situation. She was accompanied by Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola and Cuttack District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

Addressing the media, RDC Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar remarked, "All of us are looking forward to an early peaceful resolution of the matter. All people who have tried to take the law into their own hands will be booked. Society in general wants to be peaceful, everybody wants to celebrate of festival or any event together. I am sure that message is very loud and clear, and anybody who has tried to damage the social fabric will be taken to task."

Following the violence during Durga Puja immersion, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said, "A curfew was imposed after stone pelting on the Police last night so that the law and order situation doesn't occur. No untoward incident occurred after that. No law-breaking attempts were made. Police patrolling is being done everywhere today. Static deployment has been done at sensitive places. It is peaceful now. We have received feedback that people are feeling safe, and normalcy has been restored. Eight people were identified and arrested. Further identification is being done."

Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola announced that curfew measures would remain in place until 10 a.m. tomorrow, while internet restrictions in Cuttack have been extended for another 24 hours. He said, "As of now, internet restriction has been further extended for another 24 hours. Curfew order is in effect till 10 am tomorrow. We are evaluating the situation. We are keeping a close watch on how the people are responding, how the people are cooperating with the administration. Depending upon how the situation remains tonight and how the situation is tomorrow morning, we will take a call regarding extension or relaxation of curfew and suspension of internet."

"Eight people have been arrested, and a few more have been detained. We are examining their involvement by analysing the CCTV footage, drone footage, and camera footage. After proper examination, people are being arrested if there is evidence against them. This process will continue, and we will definitely arrest all the people who are involved in this. Emergency services will always remain open," he added.

The disturbances, which occurred between two groups during the Durga Puja immersion, involved incidents of stone-pelting and clashes. A total of 25 individuals, including eight police personnel, sustained injuries. Internet services remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with future decisions on curfew and internet suspension hinging on public cooperation and the overall return to normalcy.

(with inputs from ANI)