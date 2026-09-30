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  • /Odisha bandh: Protesters cite 2,000+ textbook errors as satyagraha enters day 42

Odisha bandh: Protesters cite 2,000+ textbook errors as satyagraha enters day 42

He further alleged that the delay in providing corrected textbooks was affecting students studying in Odia-medium schools.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Odisha bandh: Protesters cite 2,000+ textbook errors as satyagraha enters day 42
Image Credit: ANI

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