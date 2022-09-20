NewsIndia
BISHNU CHARAN SETHI

Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi dies at 61; Prez Murmu, PM Modi condole demise

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi's death.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Senior Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi died at the age of 61 on Monday
  • He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
  • Sethi was the sitting MLA from the Dhamnagar assembly segment

Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi dies at 61; Prez Murmu, PM Modi condole demise

Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi passed away at the age of 61 on Sept. 19. He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on August 16 as per a PTI report.

"He had developed a lung infection and suffered a brain hemorrhage. However, the end came due to acute cardiac failure," AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Superintendent S N Mohanth told reporters as quoted by PTI.

 

Condoling his demise, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor BB Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid their respects. 

 

Sethi was a two-time legislator from Bhadrak district, he was the sitting MLA from the Dhamnagar assembly segment. He is survived by his wife.

Sethi, who was also the vice-president of the state BJP, was virtually functioning as the leader of the opposition as PK Nayak remained bedridden due to post-COVID-19 ailments.

A JNU alumnus, Sethi had qualified for the Odisha Public Service Commission twice but preferred to serve people as their representative. He began his public life as an RSS worker and later joined ABVP.

Sethi's mortal remains were taken to Odisha Assembly premises, where MLAs cutting across party lines paid their tribute to the departed leader. From there, the remains were taken to the state BJP headquarters and finally to his native village in Bhadrak district, where the last rites were performed.

(With PTI inputs)

