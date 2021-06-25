Odisha BSE class 10th result declared, 5495 schools gets 100% result

Odisha BSE exam 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the class 10 result on Friday (June 25). Students can check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in from 6 pm onwards. In case, students do not have access to the internet, candidates can check their marks through SMS.

As per the results declared, the pass percentage for the current year is 97.89 per cent which is nearly 20 per cent high from the previous year’s 78.76 per cent. A total of 5,74,125 examinees registered for the exam and 5,62,010 were declared pass.

The Odisha board results of the annual HSC, state open school certificate and Madhyama examination 2021 were placed before the examination committee of the board on June 25 at 1 pm and after being approved by the examination committee. The result of all the above three examinations can be accessed from the official website from 6 pm onwards.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 78.86 per cent, a significant improvement from the last year which was 72.35 per cent. Last year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and took the overall pass percentage to 78.76 per cent. Whereas the pass percentage in 2019 was recorded at 70.78 per cent. In 2020,1279 students were awarded an A1 grade while 8458 got an A2 grade. A total of 2,23,195 candidates have got an E grade.

Odisha BSE exam result: Here's how to check score

Step 1: Visit official websites of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or at bse.odisha.ac.in after 6 pm on June 25

Step 2: Click on the result tab for class 10 2021

Step 3: Enter credentials like Roll Number, Registration Number, or verification code to log in

Step 4: Click on Submit and the results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Students are advised to keep their details to themselves in order to log in quickly.

