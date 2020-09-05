Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 declared; check orissaresults.nic.in for score, pass percentage and toppers list

Bhubaneshwar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the Odisha class 12th Arts result 2020 on Saturday (September 5, 2020).

Students who took up the exam can view their Odisha class 12th result 2020 Arts on the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check your CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, orissaresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2020 (Arts Stream)'

STEP 3: Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2020 window will get displayed on the screen.

STEP 4: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.

STEP 5: Click on the ‘submit’ tab. CHSE 12th Arts Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to view the CHSE Odisha result 12th Arts results on either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.