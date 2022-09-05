Odisha CPET 2022 Result RELEASED on pg.samsodisha.gov.in- Direct link here

Odisha CPET 2022: Department of Higher Education of the Odisha Government has declared the Odisha CPET 2022 Results. The results for the Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test are now available on the official website, pg.samsodisha.gov.in, for applicants. Today, September 5, 2022, the CPET 2022 Result was released. The state-wide provisional merit list for the CPET 2022 Exam is available for candidates to view.

Odisha CPET 2022 was held on August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. This entrance exam was taken by applicants for a variety of PG admissions at state colleges and universities in Odisha.

Odisha CPET 2022 - Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab "Postgraduation"

A new page will open, click on the link for CPET 2022 State-wise provisional merit list".

Select your subject and enter your hall ticket number

Your Odisha CPET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

According to the SAMS Odisha official schedule, qualified applicants may submit their choice forms from now, September 5, until September 11, 2022. By September 16, 2022, a provisional allotment of seats is anticipated to be made. For the most recent information on the Odisha CPET 2022, check back here.