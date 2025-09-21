Odisha: Estranged Husband Travels 175 KM, Slits Wife’s Throat In Public; Assault Caught On Camera

A woman is fighting for her life after her estranged husband allegedly slit her throat in broad daylight on a public road in Balasore on Thursday. The accused, Sheikh Amjad, had reportedly travelled nearly 175 km from Cuttack to confront her, according to police.

According to an NDTV report, the couple had been living separately due to ongoing marital disputes. The attack took place during a roadside encounter, where what appeared to be a conversation suddenly turned violent.

Dramatic footage captured by a bystander and now circulating widely on social media shows Amjad speaking to the woman and at times grabbing her face. Without warning, he produces a knife, slashes her throat, and drags her along the roadside as she cries out in pain and struggles to break free.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Horrified witnesses can be heard shouting in the background. Several bystanders quickly intervened, managing to overpower Amjad and prevent his escape. He was detained at the scene and handed over to the police.

"The accused has been taken into custody, and an investigation is ongoing," police officials told NDTV.

The severely injured woman was rushed by locals to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors stabilised her condition. Given the extent of her injuries, she was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Her condition remains critical, according to hospital sources.

Authorities have not released further details regarding any previous legal action between the couple. The investigation continues.