/Odisha gets projects worth Rs 47,600 crore: CM Mohan Charan Majhi hails PM Narendra Modi’s development push

BHUBANESWAR/MAYURBHANJ: Odisha has entered a new phase of growth and transformation with the launch and foundation laying of development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the gracious presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state is rapidly emerging as one of India's most promising destinations for investment, infrastructure, and innovation.