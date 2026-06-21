/Odisha gets projects worth Rs 47,600 crore: CM Mohan Charan Majhi hails PM Narendra Modi’s development push

BHUBANESWAR/MAYURBHANJ: Odisha has entered a new phase of growth and transformation with the launch and foundation laying of development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the gracious presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state is rapidly emerging as one of India's most promising destinations for investment, infrastructure, and innovation.
The projects span key sectors including energy, railways, roads, irrigation, healthcare, education, and social infrastructure, laying a strong foundation for long-term economic growth and employment generation across the state.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that the objective of his government is not merely to build infrastructure but to create opportunities that directly improve the lives of people. He emphasized that expanding industries, modern infrastructure, and rising investments will generate large-scale employment opportunities within Odisha, significantly reducing migration and enabling youth to build their future in their home state.
Among the major initiatives unveiled are large-scale energy projects, railway multi-tracking works, highway expansion projects, irrigation infrastructure, and modern public service facilities. These investments are expected to strengthen connectivity, improve productivity, and accelerate industrial development across Odisha.
Under the Majhi government's vision, Odisha is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for domestic and global investors. The state has witnessed strong momentum in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, mining, logistics, and services, creating new avenues for economic growth and job creation.
Odisha is also positioning itself as a future-ready state by investing in Artificial Intelligence, digital education, and advanced technology infrastructure. The government is actively promoting AI-based learning, skill development, innovation ecosystems, and digital transformation to prepare the state's youth for the opportunities of tomorrow.
During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also toured a traditional market in Mayurbhanj, appreciating Odisha's rich tribal heritage, indigenous craftsmanship, and local entrepreneurship. The visit highlighted the state's unique cultural identity while showcasing its growing development aspirations.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed that with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the Government of India, Odisha is committed to playing a leading role in the vision of Viksit Bharat. He expressed confidence that strong infrastructure, industrial expansion, technological advancement, and empowered youth will transform Odisha into one of India's leading growth engines.
With unprecedented investments, expanding industries, and a clear development roadmap, Odisha is writing a new chapter of progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, moving steadily towards the goal of a Viksit Odisha.
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