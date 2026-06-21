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  • /Odisha gets projects worth Rs 47,600 crore: CM Mohan Charan Majhi hails PM Narendra Modi’s development push

Odisha gets projects worth Rs 47,600 crore: CM Mohan Charan Majhi hails PM Narendra Modi’s development push

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that the objective of his government is not merely to build infrastructure but to create opportunities that directly improve the lives of people.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Odisha gets projects worth Rs 47,600 crore: CM Mohan Charan Majhi hails PM Narendra Modi’s development push

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