Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994303https://zeenews.india.com/india/odisha-headless-body-discovery-throws-malkangiri-into-chaos-what-triggered-internet-blackout-2994303.html
NewsIndia
MALKANGIRI DISTRICT

Odisha: Headless Body Discovery Throws Malkangiri Into Chaos; What Triggered Internet Blackout?

Odisha Chaos: Violence broke out between two communities in Odisha's Malkangiri following the recovery of a woman's headless body. 163 houses were damaged during the clashes and the government has imposed a ban on access to social media platforms. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Odisha: Headless Body Discovery Throws Malkangiri Into Chaos; What Triggered Internet Blackout?Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Odisha Chaos: In Odisha's Malkangiri, violent clashes broke out between two communities following the recovery of a woman's headless body. According to officials, clashes erupted soon after the body was found, leading to large-scale damage in the district.

Also Read- Teachers’ Protest In Bangladesh Forces Shutdown Of All Govt Primary Schools

Houses Damaged In Malkangiri

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to ANI, the district administration said 163 houses were damaged during the violence. Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain order.

Social Media Ban In Odisha 

The Odisha government has extended the ban on access to social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, in Malkangiri district for another 18 hours, until 12 pm on Wednesday (December 10).

The suspension was extended to prevent further tension after violent clashes.

According to a Home Department notification, "anti-social elements" were spreading "false, provocative and inflammatory messages" on WhatsApp, Facebook and X, leading to a threat to public order.

Internet Shutdown In Odisha

The district administration sought an immediate shutdown of communication to prevent the situation from worsening, after which the state government suspended mobile internet, broadband services, and access to all social media platforms from 6 pm on December 8 (Monday) to 6 pm on December 9 (Tuesday). 

The restriction has now been extended until 12 pm on Wednesday. 

Administration Convenes Peace Meeting 

The district administration in Malkangiri convened a peace committee meeting with representatives from MV/26 and Rekhalaguda villages following recent tensions between the two communities.

The Malkangiri Collector told reporters that the situation had improved following talks between the two communities.

CM Announces Aid For Victim's Family

The state government stated that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi approved an ex gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakh for the victim's family. The woman's son has already received Rs. 30,000. 

Investigation In Malkangiri 

The authorities have stated that a scientific team, a sniffer-dog squad, and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have arrived at the site to search for the missing head and collect evidence related to the killing. 

The teams are carrying out extensive searches in the area. The last rites were performed after the post-mortem earlier on Monday.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Luthra brothers escape
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Flee Abroad Amid The Chaos | DNA
Javid Ahmad Mir arrest
Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case
Kashmir bears hibernation
Climate Change Disrupts Bear Hibernation In J-K, Fuel Human-Wildlife Conflict
Technology news
Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro India Launch Teased; Check Expected Specs
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Cancel More Flights As Govt Orders 10% Cut In Operations Amid Crisis
man shortage
THIS Country Is Running Out Of Men: Women Are ‘Renting Husbands’
Pakistan
Insecure Pakistan Army Prepares Drastic Crackdown As Imran Remains Defiant
viral China video
Dangerous Love: Woman Dangles From High-Rise To Escape Lover’s Wife - Watch
pralay missile
Pralay Missile Now Hit Targets Even Without Internet Using 100% Indian Brain
Microsoft India investment
Microsoft Announces To Invest $17.5 Billion For India's AI 1st Future