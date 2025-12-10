Odisha: Headless Body Discovery Throws Malkangiri Into Chaos; What Triggered Internet Blackout?

Odisha Chaos: In Odisha's Malkangiri, violent clashes broke out between two communities following the recovery of a woman's headless body. According to officials, clashes erupted soon after the body was found, leading to large-scale damage in the district.

Houses Damaged In Malkangiri

According to ANI, the district administration said 163 houses were damaged during the violence. Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain order.

Social Media Ban In Odisha

The Odisha government has extended the ban on access to social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, in Malkangiri district for another 18 hours, until 12 pm on Wednesday (December 10).

The suspension was extended to prevent further tension after violent clashes.

According to a Home Department notification, "anti-social elements" were spreading "false, provocative and inflammatory messages" on WhatsApp, Facebook and X, leading to a threat to public order.

Internet Shutdown In Odisha

The district administration sought an immediate shutdown of communication to prevent the situation from worsening, after which the state government suspended mobile internet, broadband services, and access to all social media platforms from 6 pm on December 8 (Monday) to 6 pm on December 9 (Tuesday).

The restriction has now been extended until 12 pm on Wednesday.

Administration Convenes Peace Meeting

The district administration in Malkangiri convened a peace committee meeting with representatives from MV/26 and Rekhalaguda villages following recent tensions between the two communities.

The Malkangiri Collector told reporters that the situation had improved following talks between the two communities.

CM Announces Aid For Victim's Family

The state government stated that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi approved an ex gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakh for the victim's family. The woman's son has already received Rs. 30,000.

Investigation In Malkangiri

The authorities have stated that a scientific team, a sniffer-dog squad, and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have arrived at the site to search for the missing head and collect evidence related to the killing.

The teams are carrying out extensive searches in the area. The last rites were performed after the post-mortem earlier on Monday.

(with ANI inputs)