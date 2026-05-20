Odisha heatwave: IMD issues Orange Alert as mercury hits 46°C in Jharsuguda; severe heatwave to persist

Odisha heatwave: The India Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, has warned that heat waves, warm nights, and hot, humid conditions are likely to persist across several parts of Odisha over the next couple of days. Speaking on the prevailing weather situation, Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty, said that temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius at 21 locations across the state over the last 24 hours.

According to India Meteorological Department sources, Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature in Odisha on Wednesday at 46 degrees Celsius.

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Meanwhile, the mercury soared to 45.3 degrees Celsius in Sambalpur and 45 degrees Celsius in Hirakud.

Several other places across the state also recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning, alerting that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Sambalpur and Balangir districts on Thursday.

Similarly, an orange warning has been issued for isolated places in the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Nayagarh for Thursday.

The weather agency also warned that warm night conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in Sambalpur and Balangir districts, while hot and humid conditions are likely at isolated places in Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda districts.

The weather office stated that heatwave conditions are expected to continue for the next couple of days across many districts of the state.

Isolated thunderstorm activity is also likely in one or two districts.

The India Meteorological Department has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the peak hours between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and urged residents to remain indoors as much as possible and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The agency also alerted people about high health concerns for vulnerable people such as infants, elderly persons, and people with chronic diseases.

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