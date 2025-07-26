Odisha Hostels Scandal: Two Minor Class 10 Girls Found Pregnant In Kandhamal During Routine Check-ups

In the wake of increasing worries about the sexual exploitation of girls and women in Odisha, police on Friday revealed that two underage Class 10 students, living in government residential hostels in Kandhamal district, were discovered pregnant during regular health check-ups. Both cases were reported from two different government residential girls' higher secondary schools in Tumudibandha block.

The pregnancies were revealed upon the return of girls to their hostels after summer vacations last month. Hostel authorities immediately reported the matter to the police, and two independent First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered. One case (Case No. 103/2025) is registered at Kotagarh Police Station, and another (Case No. 64/2025) at Belghar Police Station.

"We have logged two cases, and the investigations have been initiated," Baliaguda SDPO Ramendra Prasad averred. He further explained that the police were actively investigating the conditions under which the pregnancies occurred. Sources suggest that suspicions were raised when the two students failed to go to the matron for sanitary napkins upon their return from break. They were then taken for medical checkup, which revealed they were pregnant.

In another incident showing persisting concerns regarding violence against women, Balasore district's Barhampur police on Friday arrested four youths accused of trying to kill a 20-year-old woman after they failed to rape her near a village pond. The assailants attempted to smash the woman's head with a stone, but she escaped and informed her family about the incident, police said.