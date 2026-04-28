Odisha man carries sister's skeletal remains to bank branch: What actually happened

A tribal man in Odisha's Keonjhar district carried his deceased sister's skeletal remains to a local bank branch on April 27, in a desperate attempt to withdraw money from her account. The incident, which was widely circulated on social media, prompted the Indian Overseas Bank to issue a clarification on Tuesday, denying that its staff had demanded the physical presence of the deceased account holder and pushing back against what it described as a misrepresentation of the facts.

What happened at the branch

Jitu Munda arrived at the Malliposi branch of the Odisha Grameen Bank, a regional rural bank sponsored by the Indian Overseas Bank, seeking to withdraw money from an account held in his sister Kalara Munda's name. Branch staff informed him that third-party withdrawals are not permitted without proper authorisation, and when he disclosed that his sister had died, the manager explained that the settlement of a deceased account holder's funds requires a valid death certificate and supporting documents.

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According to the bank's statement, Munda then returned to the branch in an inebriated condition, became disruptive, and brought what appeared to be his sister's exhumed skeletal remains, placing them outside the branch while continuing to demand withdrawal from her account. Local police were called and handled the situation.

The bank's position

The Indian Overseas Bank was direct in its denial of the allegations circulating online. "Contrary to certain media reports, bank officials did not demand the physical presence of a deceased customer for withdrawal," the bank said in a post on X. It maintained that staff had clearly and correctly explained the claim settlement procedure and that the incident arose from a lack of awareness of banking processes rather than any harassment or negligence on the part of its employees.

"The bank's intention was to protect the interest of the poor tribal woman's monies in the account. There is no case of any harassment," the statement added. The bank also confirmed it is coordinating with local authorities to obtain the death certificate, after which it said the claim will be settled with priority.

What officials are saying

Sub-Collector Uma Shankar Dalai offered a more measured account of what drove Munda to take such a desperate step. "The tribal man was not aware of the procedural aspects. Out of frustration, he did this," Dalai said, acknowledging that while the bank had technically followed the correct process, the human reality behind the situation was more complicated.

Dalai also pointed out that Munda is not a Class-I legal heir of his sister, which is why the bank had requested documents he was unable to produce. Authorities are now stepping in to help him navigate the process. He is expected to apply for the necessary documents, including a death certificate and a legal heir certificate. Officials are also facilitating the early release of Rs 20,000 under Red Cross assistance and working with the bank to ensure the funds are eventually released to the rightful legal heirs.

The case has thrown into sharp relief the gap that continues to exist between formal banking procedures and the realities faced by tribal communities in remote areas, communities that are often the least equipped to navigate the paperwork that stands between them and their own money.

(With ANI inputs)