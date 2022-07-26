Odisha: Maths teacher thrashes 14 students, 4 hospitalised in Bhadrak district

Odisha: In a horrific incident, a maths teacher posted at Sunamuhin UGUP School in Bhadrak district was arrested for badly beating up 14 children, out of which 4 are hospitalised. The district administration has suspended the accused teacher Kalpatharu Mallick. As per media reports, the teacher was teaching class 8 students on Monday and he asked a geometry question that the students could not answer. The infuriated teacher then beat up the students mercilessly.

Odisha | A maths teacher posted at Sunamuhin UGUP School in Bhadrak district was arrested for beating up 14 children, out of which 4 sustained serious injuries



The accused teacher has been suspended and arrested: Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, DM, Bhadrak pic.twitter.com/4DgSwChlAo — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

The beating was so violent that 4 students had to be admitted to hospital. The matter came to light when the students shared the incident with their parents.

ALSO READ: AP TET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED

The parents enraged by the incident stormed into the school premises and asked for action. The teacher on the other hand said that he had not beaten the students so much and that they were exaggerating.

Meanwhile, a third Class XII girl student on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. The incident was reported from Cuddalore district, apparently after she was scolded by her mother.

In most parts of Tamil Nadu, allegations of teachers beating up students and parents protesting against it by staging demonstration have also been reported following the Kallakurichi incident.