ODISHA

Odisha: Nine-Seater Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Rourkela, Rescue Underway

A nine-seater small aircraft with passengers & crew onboard on Saturday has crash-landed near the Jalda area in Rourkela, Odisha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Odisha: Nine-Seater Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Rourkela, Rescue UnderwayImage: Social Media/ X

A nine-seater small aircraft with passengers & crew onboard on Saturday has crash-landed near the Jalda area in Rourkela, Odisha.

After receiving the information, fire units from Rourkela Fire Station and Panposh Fire Station were rushed to the scene for rescue efforts.

