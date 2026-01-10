Odisha: Nine-Seater Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Rourkela, Rescue Underway

A nine-seater small aircraft with passengers & crew onboard on Saturday has crash-landed near the Jalda area in Rourkela, Odisha.

After receiving the information, fire units from Rourkela Fire Station and Panposh Fire Station were rushed to the scene for rescue efforts.

