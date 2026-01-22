Odisha Pastor Assault Case; Opposition Slams BJP over rising Communal Violence in the State

A pastor in Odisha's Dhenkanal district faced a violent assault and public humiliation on January 4, 2026, amid allegations of religious conversions.

Police detained nine individuals from Parjang village following a complaint by the pastor's wife filed on January 13.

Bipin Bihari Nayak, a pastor from Bhalumunda village in Dhenkanal district, had travelled to Parjang upon Krushna Naik's invitation to lead a prayer meeting. According to his wife Bandana's complaint, around 11 a.m. on January 4, approximately 20 young men arrived on motorcycles, armed with bamboo sticks, and forced their way into Krushna’s house while the pastor was praying inside.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar confirmed investigations of the conversion allegations alongside the assault claims, but dismissed other assertions. Reports that Naik was forced to drink drain water or eat cow dung were deemed incorrect, as they were absent from the complaint and unsupported by evidence.

While the growing communal crimes in the state have raised concerns, with opposition slamming the BJP government over irregularites calling the government “jungle raj”.

Over the past months, Odisha has witnessed a surge in communal tensions under BJP government.

Last year, in December Right-wing groups heckled vendors selling Christmas items, sparking tensions in the temple town of Puri.

Similary in October 2025, during a Durga idol immersion procession, triggered stone-pelting near a Dargah, injuring 25 civilians and 8 police, night curfew was imposed in Cuttack.

Recently On January 14, a Muslim youth was allegedly lynched by 'cow vigilantes' in Odisha's Balasore district. Just weeks earlier, 30-year-old Jewel Sheikh from West Bengal's Murshidabad was beaten to death in Sambalpur district.

In both cases, police initially denied any hate crime angle. While Jewel Sheikh's co-workers and family alleged he was assaulted over suspicions of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, authorities claimed the victim and the accused knew each other and fought over a bidi, leading to six arrests later.

According to Union Ministry of Home Affairs data presented in the Parliament, Odisha recorded nine communal incidents in 2018 and zero in 2019. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures show 10 such incidents in Odisha for 2021, a rise to 44 in 2023 (a pre-election year), and 15 in 2025.

The opposition has raised concerns over the rise in communal violence in the state, calling the BJP government’s rule ‘Jungle raj’.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo accused the Odisha government of ‘complete lawlessness,’ alleging an ecosystem backed by those in power encourages such attacks, and stressed the state's duty to protect all citizens, especially minorities, according to the Indian Express.

Congress leader Amiya Pandav labelled the incidents as ‘carefully organised crimes’ promoted and patronised by the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile BJP has rejected opposition claims as ‘baseless’.

While former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged the state government and communities to safeguard Odisha's tradition of communal harmony.













