Odisha Peon Arrested For Serving Urine Instead Of Drinking Water To Senior Official

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident from Odisha’s Gajapati district, a government employee has been arrested for allegedly handing over a bottle containing urine instead of drinking water to his senior official. The incident has sparked outrage and prompted an official investigation into the motive behind the act.

The accused, identified as Siba Narayan Nayak, was employed as a peon at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Department. The incident reportedly took place on the night of July 23 at the department’s office in R Udayagiri, where Nayak and his senior, Assistant Executive Engineer Sachin Gouda, were working late hours.

According to reports by India Today, Gouda had asked Nayak to bring him a bottle of drinking water. However, Nayak allegedly handed him a bottle filled with urine. Unaware of the contents and occupied with his work, Gouda drank from the bottle. Shortly afterward, he began to feel uneasy and noticed something was off about the liquid.

As his condition worsened, Gouda became increasingly suspicious. He was soon admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for medical treatment. In the meantime, a sample of the liquid was sent for laboratory testing. The lab report revealed an abnormally high concentration of ammonia in the fluid, indicating contamination and strongly suggesting it contained urine.

After recovering from the incident, Gouda filed a formal police complaint. He also mentioned that two other staff members who had consumed water from the same source had raised concerns about its unusual taste and quality. Based on Gouda’s complaint and the lab findings, the police took Nayak into custody for questioning. Following the interrogation, he was arrested.

The local police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the act. Authorities are also looking into whether the incident was premeditated or the result of gross negligence or personal animosity.

Further developments are awaited as the investigation continues.