Odisha Politics: BJD Undergoes Major Organisational Overhaul

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Monday announced the restructuring of various organisational committees, wings, and cells of the party.

The regional party has also announced the names of its State Office Bearers, entrusting the responsibilities to 71 party leaders.

As many as 15 leaders have been appointed as vice presidents of the party, including seven senior vice presidents, who include Debi Prasad Mishra, Prafulla Samal, Usha Devi, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Pramila Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, and Chandra Sekhar Sahu.

Similarly, 20 leaders have been appointed as senior general secretaries of the party.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has appointed 35 leaders as the party's general secretary. Senior leader Subash Singh has been appointed as Treasurer of the party.

The principal opposition party in the state also constituted the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party. Party supremo Naveen Patnaik will act as the Chairman of PAC, which also comprises senior leaders Bikram Keshari Arukh, Pramila Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Pranab Prakash Das, Sudam Marndi, Tukuni Sahu Sasmit Patra, and Dr. Santrupt Mısra as its members.

The party president has also appointed former Hockey India captain Dilip Tirkey as the convener of BJD’s revamped minority cell. Rizwana Begum has been appointed as the Co-convenor of the BJD minority cell.

Meanwhile, Muzibulla Khan, Ayub Khan, and Sk Nizamuddin have been appointed as Co-ordinators of the minority cell for South Zone, Western Zone, and Central Zone, respectively.

The regional party entrusted several senior leaders with responsibilities to lead various frontal wings and cells of the party. Veteran BJD leader Prasanna Acharya has been appointed as the convenor for Biju Krushak Janata Dal. Senior leaders Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Badri Narayan Patra, and Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik have been appointed as convenor for the party’s Regional Development Cell, Co-operative Cell, Sikhya o Sikhyaka Cell, and Fishermen Cell, respectively.

Party heavyweight Arun Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as the convener of BJD’s OBC cell.

The BJD also appointed party presidents for six districts, where the names have not been announced yet.