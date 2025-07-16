Odisha: Protests Erupt In Balasor After Student Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment

BJD workers staged a protest in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday after a 20-year-old college student died by self-immolation. The student had allegedly attempted self-immolation due to prolonged sexual harassment and institutional inaction.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Police use water cannon to disperse BJD workers protesting over Balasore student's death by self-immolation.



Biju Janata Dal is also observing a Balasore bandh in protest over a Balasore student's death by self-immolation. pic.twitter.com/jDKQZzCbbq — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2025

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)