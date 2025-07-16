Advertisement
Odisha: Protests Erupt In Balasor After Student Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment

BJD workers staged a protest in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday after a 20-year-old college student died following a self-immolation attempt. The student had allegedly attempted self-immolation due to prolonged sexual harassment and institutional inaction.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BJD workers staged a protest in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday after a 20-year-old college student died by self-immolation. The student had allegedly attempted self-immolation due to prolonged sexual harassment and institutional inaction.

 

 

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

