Odisha: Security Heightened, Internet Shut After Violent Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion In Cuttack

The Odisha government imposed a 48-hour suspension of internet and social media services across major parts of Cuttack city on Sunday following violent clashes that erupted during Durga Puja idol immersion processions. The restrictions, which came into effect from 7 PM on Sunday until 7 PM on Tuesday, cover mobile internet, broadband, and all online messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Violence first broke out late Friday night in the Dargha Bazaar area when a Durga Puja immersion procession was allegedly met with objections over loud music being played. The confrontation escalated rapidly between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM near Haathi Pokhari, with stones and glass bottles reportedly being hurled from rooftops onto the crowd below. At least half a dozen people sustained injuries during the incident, including Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, while several vehicles and roadside stalls suffered damage in the chaos.

Tensions flared again on Sunday afternoon when fresh clashes broke out between police and protesters at Dargah Bazar. Demonstrators confronted law enforcement officers, resulting in injuries to six police officials including the DCP and the Dargah Bazar police station inspector-in-charge. Some media personnel were also injured during the confrontation, prompting police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the advancing crowd.

Authorities have arrested six individuals in connection with the violence and are currently examining CCTV footage, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts to identify additional suspects. The state Home Department, in an official notification, stated that the internet suspension was necessary to prevent the spread of "provocative and inflammatory messages" on social media platforms that could further disrupt public order and peace.

The restrictions apply to the entire Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, Cuttack Development Authority region, and 42 Mauza areas that witnessed heightened tension following the clashes. Despite the violence, authorities worked to ensure the safe completion of immersion ceremonies across other parts of the state.

Additional Police Commissioner Narsingh Bholo confirmed that comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place for the processions. "We are providing complete police protection, with officers deployed even on the rooftops of buildings along the procession routes. We remain confident that the ceremonies will be completed without further incidents," he stated.

In Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena reported that immersion ceremonies were proceeding peacefully with elaborate police arrangements in place. Five immersion sites have been established across the capital city at Palasuni, Hanspal, Basuaghai Tankapani Road near Kuakhai River, Lingipur near Daya River, and near NIT at Chandaka, with a total deployment of 55 platoons.

To address environmental concerns, the administration has set up artificial immersion pits along riverbanks instead of allowing direct immersion in rivers, reducing water pollution. The arrangements involve interdepartmental coordination between the fire department, BMC staff, and police to ensure smooth and peaceful processions throughout the festival period.

(With ANI Inputs)