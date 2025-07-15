Odisha Self-Immolation Case: Student Dies, CM Majhi Expresses Grief, Promises Justice

A 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, who had attempted self-immolation, succumbed to her injuries late on Monday night. She had allegedly set herself on fire after facing prolonged sexual harassment by the Head of Department at her college.

The case findings have revealed that despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the Principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the incident. Taking action on the matter, Odisha Police arrested the Fakir Mohan College suspended Principal, Dilip Ghose.

According to ANI, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed the death of the student.

The Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said in a statement that the patient was brought to the casualty on July 12 and was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

“She was admitted to the Burns Centre ICU. The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated, and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14,” the statement read.

Govt Vows ‘Stringent’ Action

In a post on X, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the demise of the Balasore student and assured that the guilty individuals will face punishment as per the law.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfillment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss,” he wrote in Odia.

“I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family,” he added.

ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ସ୍ୱୟଂଶାସିତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମର୍ମାହତ। ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ ତଥା ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଦଳଙ୍କ ଅକ୍ଲାନ୍ତ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା ହୋଇପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ । ତାଙ୍କର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଅପୂରଣୀୟ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 14, 2025

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida arrived at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night and met the family of the student. She asserted that the government will take “stringent” action against those who were involved in the crime.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “She (victim) died around 11:45 pm. I have met her family members. The doctors were trying their best to save her for the last 3 days. The government will take stringent action against those who are involved in this. Both the accused are in jail. The government is serious in this case. The facts that have come out regarding students and teachers are very sad, and strong action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers staged a protest as the mortal remains of the deceased student were being taken to the postmortem centre of AIIMS. The incident has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the accused and accountability from the college administration.

(with ANI inputs)