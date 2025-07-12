Advertisement
ODISHA COLLEGE HARASSMENT

Odisha Student Sets Herself Ablaze After Teacher Asks For Sexual Favours

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Odisha Student Sets Herself Ablaze After Teacher Asks For Sexual Favours Representational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A horrific incident has come to light from a college in Balasore, Odisha, where a student's life took a tragic turn after allegedly being harassed by her Head of Department. The student, who was repeatedly asked for sexual favors and threatened with dire consequences if she didn't comply, attempted to take her own life by setting herself ablaze on campus.

The victim has suffered 95% burn injuries and is currently fighting for her life. In an attempt to save her, a fellow student also sustained severe burns, with 70% of his body affected.

 

 

The accused Head of Department has been detained by the authorities, and an investigation is underway.

The woman, a student enrolled in the integrated B.Ed programme at Fakir Mohan College, had lodged a formal complaint with the institution’s Internal Complaints Committee on July 1. In her complaint, she accused her Head of Department, Samir Kumar Sahu, of repeatedly seeking "favours" and issuing threats.

NDTV reported, sources have revealed that the student was assured of action within seven days. However, no steps were taken during that period.

On Saturday, a group of students, including the victim, gathered outside the college gate to stage a protest. According to eyewitnesses, the woman suddenly stood up, ran towards an area near the principal's office, poured petrol on herself, and set herself on fire. A disturbing video captured the moment she burst into flames, running into a college corridor.

According to reports, in the footage, a man can be seen attempting to help her, but he quickly retreats as his t-shirt catches fire. Other students and passersby then rush to her aid, trying to extinguish the flames.

The college principal, Dilip Ghosh, confirmed that the student's complaint had been formally registered and stated that the internal committee was in the process of preparing a report on the matter.

"The student met me in my office today and stated that she was facing extreme mental pressure. She asked me to call Sahu to the office, which I did," Ghosh said. 

"I informed both the student and the teacher of the consequences if any of their statements were found to be false. Sahu denied the allegations, and the woman also stood firm," he added.

The incident sparked widespread protests within the college, which intensified following the woman's self-immolation attempt. The accused, Sahu, has been taken into detention, and a thorough investigation is currently underway. Both the woman and the student who sustained burns while trying to rescue her are receiving medical treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

