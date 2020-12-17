हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Odisha to provide free COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers

The Odisha government on Thursday said Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to healthcare workers and other frontline workers free of cost in the state.

Odisha to provide free COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday said Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to healthcare workers and other frontline workers free of cost in the state.

"In the first phase, doctors, health workers who are our Corona warriors and elderly persons will be administered Covid-19 vaccine free of cost. In the second phase, we have requested the Centre to vaccinate municipality, electricity, drinking water and other public health workers in the state," said Health Minister Nabakishore Das.

Das said that the vaccination drive is likely to commence in January next year.

"The central government is planning to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people during the first phase of vaccination. We are working as per the central government guidelines," the Minister said.

He said the government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to its warriors on a priority basis.

Centre has issued a detailed guideline for the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Around 3.2 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase in Odisha after the launch of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. For vaccination, 29,276 centres have been identified in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

International community uses Indian satellite data for weather warnings, says scientist Dr Mylswamy Annadurai
  • 99,56,557Confirmed
  • 1,44,451Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming up with his new project