Odisha to provide free COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday said Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to healthcare workers and other frontline workers free of cost in the state.

"In the first phase, doctors, health workers who are our Corona warriors and elderly persons will be administered Covid-19 vaccine free of cost. In the second phase, we have requested the Centre to vaccinate municipality, electricity, drinking water and other public health workers in the state," said Health Minister Nabakishore Das.

Das said that the vaccination drive is likely to commence in January next year.

"The central government is planning to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people during the first phase of vaccination. We are working as per the central government guidelines," the Minister said.

He said the government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to its warriors on a priority basis.

Centre has issued a detailed guideline for the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Around 3.2 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase in Odisha after the launch of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. For vaccination, 29,276 centres have been identified in the state.

