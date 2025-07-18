Odisha University Imposes Time Restriction On Stay Of Female Students, Staff; Faces Backlash

Ravenshaw University, one of Odisha’s oldest institutions, faced intense backlash this week after issuing a controversial directive restricting women faculty, staff, and students from remaining on campus beyond 5:30 PM. The order, released on July 17 by the university registrar, cited safety concerns and stated that the restriction would remain in effect until a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was established.

The notice read: “No female faculty, staff, and students are permitted to remain in the workplace or on campus after 5.30 pm.” The decision was reportedly prompted by heightened safety concerns following the tragic suicide of a female student at a nearby college, allegedly linked to sexual harassment.

However, the gender-specific nature of the directive drew swift condemnation from students, faculty members, civil society groups, and education activists. Critics argued that the order unfairly targeted women and perpetuated regressive norms rather than addressing systemic safety issues.

Responding to the uproar, the university rescinded the order within hours on July 18. Officials confirmed that a new, inclusive SOP is being drafted to ensure campus safety for all genders. Vice Chancellor Sanjay Naik stated that the revised guidelines would apply to faculty, staff, and research scholars regardless of gender, and additional safety measures would be implemented soon, said media reports.

The Odisha government also stepped in, directing all institutions to strictly comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasised the need for a respectful and inclusive environment across campuses statewide, said reports.

While the university’s quick reversal was welcomed, many called for deeper reforms and transparent safety protocols that empower rather than restrict women. The incident has reignited national conversations around gender equity, institutional accountability, and the role of universities in fostering safe learning spaces.