Odisha urges Centre to supply 25 lakh doses of Covishield

New Delhi: The Odisha government on Friday (Friday 30) appealed to the Centre to provide at least 25 lakh doses of Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Covishield in a single lot.

To ensure smooth and regular vaccine rollout, Odisha urged the Centre to immediately deliver at least 25 lakh doses of Covishield in a single lot so that the state can administer second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 45 years and above.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the state is facing shortage due to ‘extremely low and erratic supply of Covishield vaccines’.

“Due to such short supply, the vaccination sessions could not be conducted in more than 1100 sites each day in the recent past and our daily achievement has drastically declined from 2.71 lakh on April 3 to 0.27 lakh people on 29th April, 2021. Till date the state has vaccinated 43,02,094 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with the first dose and 5,04,358 beneficiaries with the second dose, Das said in the letter.

Odisha received only 2.9 lakh doses of Covishield in three allocations between April 20 to April 29, which is very inadequate for the state to conduct vaccination sessions smoothly, he added.

The state Health Minister informed that due to vaccine shortage caused by 'erratic and inadequate' supply, the government failed to vaccinate those due for a second dose on April 29. “As on April 29, 7,52,590 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above were already due for second dose of Covishield, but due to erratic and inadequate supply we could not vaccinate them in time,” the minister said.

Further, Das stated that Odisha has received 53,32,870 doses of Covishield vaccine so far while the balance stock available in the pipeline is 1.06 lakh.

Ahead of the mass vaccination drive on May 1, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV