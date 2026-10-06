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  • /Off-grid LoRa radios recovered from slain LeT commander, pose new surveillance challenge in Kashmir

Off-grid LoRa radios recovered from slain LeT commander, pose new surveillance challenge in Kashmir

Forensic analysis by the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) confirmed that the devices were professionally manufactured and pre-encrypted rather than locally assembled.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Off-grid LoRa radios recovered from slain LeT commander, pose new surveillance challenge in Kashmir
Image Credit: ANI/X

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Off-grid LoRa radios recovered from slain LeT commander, pose new surveillance challenge in Kashmir
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