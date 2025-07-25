Officers Associated With Ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Sent Back To Parent Cadre

New Delhi: Just three days after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down from his post, his secretariat has been shut down and a majority of the government officers working with him have been repatriated to their respective parent cadres, two officials confirmed on Thursday. However, no rooms within the Vice Presidential enclave have been sealed, they added.

A report by Hindustan Times noted that “hardly a few government officers are remaining and they too are waiting for the orders to go back to their parent cadre,” according to an official familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The newly built Vice President’s enclave includes a dedicated wing for the secretariat. Officers have gradually vacated the premises, and it has now been locked. “The keys were handed over to the two under-secretaries,” said another official, also speaking anonymously.

Among those who have exited are Dhankhar’s secretary, officer on special duty, and principal private secretary, all of whom are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. “It is nothing unusual as their appointment at the VP office was co-terminus with Dhankhar’s tenure. Usually, officials are given 15 days to wrap up their work and report to their parent cadre. Some officials are still there, but soon, they too will go,” a government functionary explained, according to the report.

As per protocol for former Vice Presidents, Dhankhar is now entitled to retain five personal staff members, whose salaries will be covered by the government, as well as a Type VIII bungalow or its equivalent anywhere in India.

Being the first person to occupy the newly constructed Vice Presidential enclave, Dhankhar now has one month to vacate and move out. Sources said he began packing soon after submitting his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening.

While the repatriation of officers after a constitutional authority vacates office is standard procedure, the rapid pace at which the staff exited and the secretariat was shut down has added weight to ongoing speculation that Dhankhar’s resignation stemmed from growing tensions with the government.

The 74-year-old cited medical reasons when he unexpectedly resigned on Monday, shortly after presiding over the opening day of the Monsoon Session in the Rajya Sabha. He had assumed the role of Vice President on 11 August 2022, succeeding M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar stated in his resignation letter to President Murmu.

The report also highlighted possible friction between Dhankhar and the government, particularly surrounding the decision to admit an Opposition-backed motion in the Rajya Sabha for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, even as a similar notice, endorsed by multiple parties, was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Following his resignation, Dhankhar has not granted meetings to political leaders wishing to see him, three senior political figures said. Those reportedly seeking an audience with him included Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) veteran Sharad Pawar, and some leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, they added.