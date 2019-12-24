Officially declare no NRC in states ruled by Congress: JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor tells Rahul Gandhi

Janata Dal (United) leader and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday (December 24) thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Delhi's Raj Ghat on Monday (December 23).

Kishor, however, advised Rahul Gandhi to get in touch with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and ask them openly declare that NRC will not be implemented in their states.

"Thanks, Rahul Gandhi for joining citizens’ movement against CAA and NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say no to NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the Congress to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be No NRC in the Congress-ruled states," Kishor tweeted.

Thanks @rahulgandhi for joining citizens’ movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

The JD(U) vice-president also asked Rahul Gandhi to share the official statement of interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing that NRC will not be implemented in Congress-ruled states. Kishor said that though the Congress and other opposition parties voted against Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Centre succeeded in passing through both the Houses of Parliament but the states can stop the implementation of NRC by saying no to it.

"Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the OFFICIAL statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress-ruled states. I am sorry voting against CAB didn’t stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don’t get confused," Kishor added.

Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the OFFICIAL statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress ruled states I am sorry voting against CAB didn’t stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don’t get confused. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

It is to be noted that Kishor has been protesting against both CAA and NRC and he has also suggested a few ways by which the state governments can stop the implementation of NRC.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday urged the Centre to remove all apprehensions, especially of Muslims over CAA and NRC. The BSP chief remarked that the Centre should satisfy the Muslims because the community is living in tension and fear after the passage of Citizenshipship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Live TV

"It is demanded that the Central Government should remove all the apprehensions, especially of the Muslims over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, and if they are fully satisfied, then it will be better," Mayawati tweeted.