Offline Or Hybrid? Delhi Schools Announce Major Class-Wise Change After GRAP 4 Ends

Delhi schools have resumed full offline classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11, marking an end to hybrid learning for these grades. The decision comes after the lifting of GRAP 4 restrictions, following a noticeable improvement in air quality across the national capital.

For students and parents, this means a return to regular classroom learning without the need to alternate between online and offline modes. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular instructing all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct physical classes with immediate effect. The order impacts thousands of students across Delhi.

Decision Taken After Improvement In Air Quality

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The move was announced after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew actions under GRAP 4. In its official order, the commission stated that Delhi’s air quality had shown “significant improvement” due to favourable meteorological conditions. The Air Quality Index (AQI) had dropped to the ‘poor’ category, allowing authorities to ease emergency restrictions.

R.K. Agarwal, Director (Technical) and Member Convenor of the Sub-Committee on GRAP, confirmed that measures under GRAP 4 were revoked with immediate effect.

However, he clarified that preventive measures under GRAP Stages 1, 2, and 3 would continue to remain in place to avoid any further deterioration in air quality.

What Changes For Students

As per the DoE circular, students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 will now attend school through regular physical classes. Meanwhile, students from Nursery to Class 5 will continue in hybrid mode, where both online and offline learning options will be followed wherever feasible. Classes 10 and 12 will remain fully offline, as per the earlier instructions.

Dr Rita Sharma, Additional Director of Education (School), stated that all school heads must ensure immediate compliance with the directive. Schools have also been instructed to inform parents and guardians promptly and ensure smooth implementation of the revised arrangements.

Schools Asked To Ensure Smooth Compliance

District and zonal education officers have been directed to closely monitor the situation and ensure that schools adhere strictly to the guidelines without disruption. The DoE has emphasised proper coordination to facilitate a smooth transition back to normal classes.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has said it will continue to closely monitor air quality trends, especially during the winter season when conditions can change rapidly. Authorities have also urged citizens to continue following the citizen charter under GRAP Stages 1 to 3 to prevent air pollution levels from worsening again.

The objective, officials said, is to ensure that air quality does not slip back into the ‘severe’ category while schools resume normal functioning.