Why your suitcase breaks: Viral O'Hare Airport footage reveals shocking behind-the-scenes baggage treatment | VIDEO

A leaked behind-the-scenes video from O'Hare International Airport's baggage sorting conveyor system has gone viral and confirmed frequent travelers' worst nightmares across the world. The footage filmed this week depicts airport staff launching suitcases onto the conveyor belts with the force of throwing garbage bags, which has rekindled the debate surrounding baggage handling procedures and the inaccuracy of baggage fees.

'This is what happens in the dark'

The "LEAKED FOOTAGE FROM O'HARE AIRPORT BAG ROOM" posted by the original poster offers an unfiltered glimpse of the pressure cooker-like environment at the back of the terminals. The video depicted handlers hurling heavy bags throughout the room. Rather than lying down on the moving belt, the bags have been recklessly launched with extreme velocity, twisting, flipping, and deforming as they hit the moving belts.

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The original poster of the video added insult to injury with this quote: "Suitcases being launched FULL FORCE like garbage; no hesitation, no care, just impact."

A nightmare all travellers can relate to

The travel industry is dealing with a major public relations problem as a result of viral videos depicting baggage handlers throwing and otherwise mistreating bags.

For many, the video is a clear-cut example of why they typically arrive to find broken wheels, cracked hardshell bags, and missing locks. The post strikes a chord with the traveling public and particularly with those who have experienced damage to their luggage recently:

"This is the same bag that you have trusted to carry everything you packed... getting thrown like this," one comment read. "And airlines charge you extra to have it treated this way. This is not an isolated incident, but a part of their everyday routine."

Another traveler noted, "I wonder why my bag had a broken wheel. It didn't when I checked it. When I finally received my bag, there were only three wheels."

"Thanks for the extra $50, airlines. This is what I received," another user stated regarding increased checked-luggage fees.

The tension between efficiency and care in the industry

Experts in the industry emphasise that while the video footage is certainly shocking to the average passenger, many baggage handlers work under extreme pressure to turn over aircraft as quickly as possible, and the airline industry is experiencing record levels of air travel in 2026, and this has caused an incredibly high volume of pressure on ground operations. However, critics claim that much of the "mechanical" and "aggressive" treatment seen in the O'Hare video is well beyond the realm of providing expedient service and has now crossed into actual negligence.

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