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‘Oil’s well that ends well’? Russian crude, tariff waivers and Rubio’s visit test India-US ties

Between temporary sanction waivers and the lure of a landmark trade deal, Marco Rubio’s high-stakes India visit tests whether Washington is genuinely softening its stance on India or simply playing a  leverage.

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
‘Oil’s well that ends well’? Russian crude, tariff waivers and Rubio’s visit test India-US ties
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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