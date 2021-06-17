हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

Oil spill occurs 50 km off Chennai coast, Indian Coast Guard monitoring situation

The vessel is stable and is continuing its voyage and is expected to reach its destination by late hours of Friday (June 18). 

Oil spill occurs 50 km off Chennai coast, Indian Coast Guard monitoring situation
File Photo

Chennai: A 10 kiloliter mid-sea oil spill was reported from a Portuguese flagged container ship MV Devon, 50 km off Chennai coast. It occurred while the vessel was transiting the region, during its voyage from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Haldia, West Bengal.

The vessel is stable and is continuing its voyage and is expected to reach its destination by late hours of Friday (June 18).

The Indian Coast Guard said it received the information on oil spill from Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center (MRCC) Colombo in late hours of Wednesday. It said that MV Devon vessel developed an underwater crack in the left side fuel tank containing about 120 KL of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

As a result of this crack 10 KL of oil spilled into the sea, but the crew had taken preventive action by transferring the remaining oil into another tank, ICG said.

ICG said it is in continuous contact with MV Devon and its pollution response team at Chennai has been alerted and kept on standby. In addition, ICG ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also put on alert in pollution response configuration. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Coast GuardICGOil spill
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Nandigram poll result

Must Watch

PT6M52S

DNA: Twitter becomes new 'toolkit' of fake news?