Oil tanker ‘Jag Vasant’ docks at Kandla port amid Strait of Hormuz closure

Another Indian‑flagged LPG carrier, Jag Vasant, arrived at Kandla Port in Gujarat on Friday carrying nearly 42,000 metric tonnes of cargo.

The ship reached Kandla early Friday morning as fears mount over supply disruptions due to escalating tensions among West Asian nations.

Concerns over an LPG shortage have grown in recent days as tensions have escalated among countries in West Asia.

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Earlier this week, Indian officials said two Indian‑flagged LPG carriers were bringing over 90,000 metric tonnes of LPG to the country. Jag Vasant and Pine Gas are the two Indian‑flagged ships that have recently left the Strait of Hormuz with LPG cargo. Officials have stressed that they do not expect a severe shortage of LPG.

Another oil tanker, Pine Gas, is also expected to arrive at Kandla Port in Gujarat soon. Government officials have reassured Indian citizens that they are loading LPG onto vessels and arranging upcoming shipments to prevent any major shortage.

Several Indian‑flagged vessels, including LPG carriers and crude oil tankers, remain at a standstill in the Persian Gulf due to the ongoing conflict.

The Indian government has been taking steps to make sure ships will be coming into India with fuel. Last week, officials said LPG will be loaded onto vessels “suitable for loading,” which includes the ships that are stuck in the gulf region waiting to pass through.

Earlier, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in a press briefing that the Jag Vasant had safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz and was expected to arrive on March 26.

Jag Vasant became the third Indian LPG tanker to reach India. Before it, two other LPG tankers, Nanda Devi and Shivalik, docked at Gujarat ports, Shivalik at Mundra Port on March 16 and Nanda Devi at Vadinar Port the next day. Together, the two ships carried over 92,000 metric tonnes of LPG.













