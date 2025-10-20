Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Booked For Abetment To Suicide After Employee’s Death In Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, along with senior executive Subrath Kumar Das, following the death of a company employee who allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased, 38-year-old K Aravind, reportedly left behind a detailed 28-page note accusing his superiors of persistent workplace harassment. The case was filed after a complaint by Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan.

As per police officials, the FIR names Bhavish Aggarwal and Subrath Kumar Das, who heads Vehicle Homologations and Regulation at Ola, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside other unnamed individuals.

Aravind allegedly consumed poison at his Bengaluru residence on 28 September and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Following his death, his family discovered the suicide note, which accused senior executives of misconduct and ongoing mental harassment.

The complaint also raises concerns about financial discrepancies amounting to ₹17.46 lakh that came to light after Aravind’s passing. His family claimed that Ola’s HR department failed to offer a satisfactory explanation regarding certain unexplained transactions into his bank account.

A senior investigating officer stated: “Notices have been issued to all individuals named in the FIR. They have submitted written explanations, and further investigation is in progress.” Ola has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)