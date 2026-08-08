/Old allies, bitter fallout and a hope for revival: SAD backs Delimitation a day after Badal-Modi meet

The political temperature in Punjab has begun to rise well ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) extending support to the Union government’s proposal to increase parliamentary representation while also pressing for the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
The developments came a day after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a meeting that has once again brought the possibility of a political thaw between the two former allies into focus.
At a meeting of senior party leaders in Chandigarh on Saturday, chaired by Badal, the SAD said it supported the proposal to increase the share of parliamentary seats of all states by 50 per cent.
The party, however, stressed that any delimitation exercise must be fair and equitable and ensure that all states receive an equal increase in representation.
Badal said the proposal would help ensure justice for all states, signalling the party’s support for the Union government’s position on expanding parliamentary representation.
The SAD also called for the immediate passage and implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
Explaining the party’s position, Badal invoked the Sikh tradition of equality and respect for women, saying the teachings of the Sikh Gurus had consistently championed women’s dignity and equal rights.
He also pointed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which has provided for women’s reservation in its House, as an example of the principle being put into practice.
The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the country.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 8, 2026
The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity,… pic.twitter.com/y7VP39zdyk
The timing of the SAD’s position has added another layer to the political speculation surrounding Badal’s meeting with Modi.
Badal met the Prime Minister at Parliament House on Friday, with the discussion reportedly centred on issues concerning Punjab, particularly the law-and-order situation.
An Akali leader said Badal raised the concerns facing the state and that the Prime Minister heard the party’s issues.
The meeting was significant not merely because it was the first such interaction between Modi and Badal in five years, but also because of what it represents in Punjab’s increasingly fluid political landscape.
The SAD and BJP were once among the country’s longest-standing political allies. Their alliance, built over nearly two decades, came to an end in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.
Despite the renewed political chatter, the BJP has so far sought to play down speculation about an alliance.
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the Prime Minister could meet any senior political leader and welcomed Badal’s interaction with Modi if it was aimed at raising issues concerning Punjab.
At the same time, he reiterated the party’s stated position that the BJP would contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab on its own.
The Congress, meanwhile, has taken a more sceptical view of the meeting. Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli accused the BJP of attempting to weaken regional parties and urged Punjab’s political parties and voters to remain cautious.
Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal also dismissed the immediate political significance of the meeting, saying that voters would ultimately judge parties on their performance rather than political understandings or individual leaders.
The SAD-BJP relationship has travelled a long distance in the past few years.
The Akali Dal was among the BJP’s earliest allies and had supported the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996. The two parties subsequently became key partners in Punjab politics, sharing power in the state and contesting elections together for years.
The relationship fractured over the farm laws in 2020, with the SAD leaving the NDA.
Since then, both parties have repeatedly indicated that they would chart their own course for the 2027 Punjab polls.
For the SAD, the stakes are particularly high. The party suffered one of its worst electoral setbacks in the 2022 Assembly elections, when its strength in the 117-member Punjab Assembly fell to just three legislators, down from 15 in the previous term.
The party has also faced organisational challenges and the departure of several leaders, adding to the pressure on its leadership to rebuild its political base.
For now, there is no formal announcement of an alliance, and the BJP continues to maintain that it will contest the Punjab election independently.
Yet, the sequence of events- Badal’s meeting with Modi, discussions over Punjab’s political situation and the SAD’s subsequent positioning on major national issues— has ensured that speculation about the two former allies is unlikely to disappear soon.
With the 2027 Assembly battle still months away, both parties have time to reassess their strategies. Whether the meeting between PM Modi and SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal remains a political courtesy or becomes the first step towards rebuilding an old alliance, however, will depend on how the equations evolve in Punjab in the months ahead.
(with IANS inputs)
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