Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Old allies, bitter fallout and a hope for revival: SAD backs Delimitation a day after Badal-Modi meet

Old allies, bitter fallout and a hope for revival: SAD backs Delimitation a day after Badal-Modi meet

For now, there is no formal announcement of an alliance, and the BJP continues to maintain that it will contest the Punjab election independently.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Old allies, bitter fallout and a hope for revival: SAD backs Delimitation a day after Badal-Modi meet
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CISF, IIT Ropar sign MoU to strengthen cyber security capabilities in aviation sector
2
3
4
5